Iniesta hails 'astonishing' unbeaten run

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta believes the club's 37-match unbeaten run is an "astonishing" achievement.

Lionel Messi scored one and set up three while Neymar grabbed a brace in a 6-0 win over Getafe on Saturday as Barca kept up their eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid in the La Liga standings.

The dominant victory saw Barca stretch their winning run in the league to 12 games and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 37 games.

Iniesta was happy to keep up the undefeated streak ahead of their Champions League return leg against Arsenal, in which Barca hold a 2-0 advantage.

"Thirty-seven games without losing is astonishing, and we want to extend it further," the Spain international said.

"We’re going to try to keep our winning streak in the league, because it will help bring us the title."

Barca coach Luis Enrique rested the likes of Luis Suarez, Dani Alves Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets against Getafe to ensure their freshness for the clash against Arsenal at Camp Nou.

"The rotations are key," Iniesta added. "The planning is one of the keys to ensuring the players remained fresh and motivated.

"We’re leading and playing at home, but we know that our opponents are dangerous.

"The Arsenal game will require a 100 per cent effort from every player. We’re excited to go through but we have a lot of respect for Arsenal."