Iniesta refutes Barcelona 'war' talk

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Manchester United and Manchester City, after progress on a new contract with the Catalan giants reportedly stalled.

But the 29-year-old midfielder has now ruled out the possibility of a move away from Camp Nou, and insists that an agreement will be reached to stay with the Spanish champions.

Iniesta said: "The news coming out and the things people and reporters say are not things I can control.

"But there is nothing strange or any war going on between Barcelona and Iniesta. The club wants me here and I want to stay here.

"It has nothing to do with money or whether I am the second, third, fourth or fifth best-paid player. What motivates me is knowing that I have some good years ahead in which I can keep improving and growing as a player."

Iniesta also said that while he does not enjoy missing games, he is comfortable with new manager Gerardo Martino's rotation policy.

The Argentinian has been keen to utilise the full depth of his squad, and results have thus far backed up his philosophy, with Barcelona winning their first six La Liga fixtures.

"The most important thing is that we are all getting to play a role and feel useful," Iniesta continued. "Nobody likes being dropped but it happens to us all.

"You have to take things as they come. The manager has to make his decisions, and the first thing on his mind is the good of the team."