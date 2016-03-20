Iniesta ruled out of Barcelona's clash with Villarreal

Andres Iniesta has been ruled out of Barcelona's La Liga showdown with Villarreal, the Spanish champions confirmed.

Iniesta was not included in Barca's 18-man squad for Sunday's trip to El Madrigal due to "minor fitness concerns".

Barca coach Luis Enrique had raised doubts over the 31-year-old captain's availability during his news conference on Saturday

"Iniesta is feeling some discomfort. We will see how he feels and if he can play," Luis Enrique said with Barca looking to extend their lead atop the table following Atletico Madrid's shock 2-1 loss to Sporting Gijon.

"We are not going to risk him. His injury is nothing serious, but we will see how he feels in training."

Iniesta played in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Champions League midweek as the title holders progressed to the quarter-finals.