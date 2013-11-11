Injured Costa withdrawn from Spain squad
Diego Costa has withdrawn from Spain's squad to face Equatorial Guinea and South Africa due to a thigh injury.
The Atletico Madrid striker's inclusion in Vicente del Bosque's side was much hyped after his decision to commit his international career to the world and European champions over the country of his birth, Brazil.
Costa made two appearances for the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosts in March against Russia and Italy, but was allowed to switch allegiances as he had not played for them in a competitive fixture.
