Injured Howedes out of Revierderby

Schalke captain Benedikt Howedes wil miss the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund in a week's time after fracturing a finger during Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Ingolstadt.

The Germany international sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw at the Veltins Arena but played to the end before undergoing an operation that will rule him out for up to 10 days.

It means Andre Breitenreiter will be without his skipper for the first Revierderby of the season at Signal Iduna Park next weekend.

Howedes is also set to miss to the Europa League clash with Sparta Prague but the 27-year-old should return in time for the visit of champions Bayern Munich later this month.

The derby spoils were shared between Schalke and Dortmund last term - both sides claiming home wins against their rivals - with the pair currently separated by six points in the Bundesliga's top four.