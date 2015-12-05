Injured Ings ruled out for season after setback

Danny Ings will not play again this season, after the Liverpool forward suffered another injury setback.

Ings was dealt a cruel blow when he injured his cruciate knee ligament after appearing to be settling at Anfield following his off-season move from Burnley.

The 23-year-old had initially hoped to be back in action within six months but has since been advised by specialists the first prognosis had been too optimistic.

"When I got the injury I said straight away I will play again before the season finishes," Ings told NBC Sports.

"But I think with the advice I've had of the surgeons and physios, I know they won't risk me and I don't want to risk it myself.

"This is all about the highs and lows of football. I was at the happiest point of my career and then, at the time of the injury, I felt like I was at my lowest point."

Ings sustained the long-term injury while training at Melwood in October, less than two weeks after scoring in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The forward - who won his first England cap just days before the incident - was enjoying a run of games for the first time at his new home and revealed the heartache of receiving the devastating news.

"I just felt like I got my foot in the door," Ings said.

"I was becoming established here at Liverpool, playing games and scoring goals, keeping my place in the team and had made my debut for England, then somebody took that all away from me.

"It is absolutely gutting because football has been my life. If I can't do what I love doing then it is like someone having their kids taken away from them.

"That is how I felt. I know that I am going to come back extremely strong."