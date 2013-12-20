Injured Koscielny ruled out of Chelsea clash

Arsene Wenger's men welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium bidding to bounce back from a 6-3 hammering by Manchester City last Saturday, a defeat that proved costly as Koscielny sustained a severe cut to his knee that will keep him out of the visit of Jose Mourinho's side.

Striker Lukas Podolski is available for the first time since August after recovering from a hamstring problem, but Jack Wilshere will be absent after receiving a two-match suspension for being found guilty by the Football Association of making an offensive gesture towards the City fans.

Wenger feels Arsenal must accept that ban and is hopeful the Premier League leaders can produce a strong attacking display without the midfielder.

"Koscielny is certainly out for the game. Wilshere is of course suspended. Podolski is available," Wenger said.

"We thought the ban (of Wilshere) was one game and that's why we appealed.

"It is two, we have to accept it and to swallow it. He was wrong in his reaction, we just thought it was a one-game ban and that's why we appealed but we are now in a situation where we have to accept it and wait until he comes back, and focus on our next games without him."

"We have shown we can be very dangerous offensively. We have self-belief but let's show it on Monday."

Wenger is eager for a response following a dip in form that has seen Arsenal go three games without a win in all competitions.

"When you want to play a big part in the race for the championship, you want to win the big games at home," he added.

"That is what is at stake. We want to respond in a very strong manner to our last defeat.

"Recent results have been disappointing but they have not affected the morale."