Injured Lloris ruled out of France friendlies

Lloris collided with team-mate Kyle Walker just 90 seconds into Tottenham's 4-3 Premier League win over Leicester City.

The shot-stopper was substituted and taken to hospital with a right knee injury.

It has seen Lloris ruled out of France's friendlies against Brazil on Thursday and Denmark three days later.

Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil has been called into the squad to replace the skipper, the French Football Federation announced.

The 27-year-old is uncapped at senior level but has played for France's under-21s.