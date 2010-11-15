Injured Mata pulls of Spain squad
By app
MADRID - Spain winger Juan Mata has pulled out of the squad to play Portugal in a friendly because of injury, the world champions said in a statement on Monday.
The Valencia player has bruised his right knee and is doubtful for the La Liga clash against local rivals Villarreal on Saturday, his club said on their website.
Spain travel to Lisbon on Wednesday for a friendly against Portugal, who they knocked out of the World Cup finals in South Africa in June.
