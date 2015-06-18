Injured Navas out of Gold Cup, surgery likely

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas will have surgery on his injured Achilles, which will force him out of Costa Rica's CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope confirmed Navas will miss the continental championship, which starts on July 7.

Navas, who was a star at last year's World Cup, started his country's friendly against Spain earlier this month, but ongoing tendinitis in his heel looks set to send the 28-year-old to hospital.

"Keylor won't be with us for the tournament," Wanchope said, according to AS, after the goalkeeper underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

"I think he has two options: undergo a course of treatment or surgery."

Wanchope added: "It's a shame. Keylor will now need to travel back to Spain so that he can be examined by Real Madrid's medical team. They will decide what treatment he needs."

Navas wrote on Twitter: "The injury is too bad. I'm leaving the team and now thinking about recovering at my club, trusting in God that everything will be fine.

"Thanks for the support provided!"

In his first season with Real, Navas played 11 games in all competitions.