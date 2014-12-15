Injured Neymar ruled out of Huesca clash

The Brazilian forward missed Saturday's 0-0 La Liga draw with Getafe with an ankle problem, and that will keep him sidelined for Barca's midweek game at Camp Nou.

Neymar was one of many first-team stars rested for the first leg, which Barca won 4-0, and it is unlikely he would have featured against Segunda B outfit Huesca even had he been fit.

Barca coach Luis Enrique confirmed the news in a press conference on Monday, and also reacted to the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw, which pitted Barca against Manchester City for the second year in succession.

"They [City] are a hard and tough opponent," he said.

"From now until February a lot can happen. But it will be a balanced game.

"The key when you face this kind of match is that we are well. If we have a good tone it is easier to face any competition.

"I always think positively, and I think only of overcoming that tie against Manchester City."

When asked whether Sergio Aguero's recent form for City has placed him alongside his compatriot and friend Lionel Messi in the pantheon of modern greats, Luis Enrique was unequivocal in his answer.

"The number one and the best is Leo Messi and everyone else is behind," he added.