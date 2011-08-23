Injured Pique to miss European Super Cup
By app
MADRID - Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will miss this week's European Super Cup clash with Porto due to a calf injury, the Champions League holders said on Tuesday.
The World Cup winner tore a muscle in his left leg in training and will be out for three weeks, which also puts him in doubt for next month's Spain friendly against Chile and their Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Liechtenstein.
Barcelona, who won the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid last week, take on Europa League winners Porto in Monaco on Friday.
