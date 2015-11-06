Injuries force Dunga into Brazil changes

Brazil coach Dunga has once again called up uncapped pair Gabriel and Douglas Santos to his squad as replacements for injured pair Marcelo and Marquinhos.

Dunga's men face Argentina and Peru this month as part of their World Cup qualification campaign, having taken just three points from meetings with Chile and Venezuela so far.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo and Paris Saint-Germain centre-half Marquinhos are both sidelined with thigh problems, with Arsenal's Gabriel and Atletico Mineiro's Santos called up in their place.

Both Gabriel and Santos have yet to feature at senior international level, despite being called to previous Dunga squads.

Douglas Santos was an unused substitute in Brazil's friendlies against Costa Rica and United States along with Gabriel.

The former Villarreal centre-back also remained on the bench for Brazil's friendlies with France and Chile in March.