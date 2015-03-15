Injuries more upsetting than defeat for Blanc

Having knocked Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, PSG twice came from behind to pull level at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

However, Diego Rolan slotted home late on to consign PSG to a first defeat in 16 in all competitions, while Luiz and Cabaye were forced off in the 38th and 60th minutes respectively.

"We lost because Bordeaux deserved to win, more than Paris did," he said. "The reason? There isn't just one reason.

"We perhaps deserved a draw because we twice came from behind to draw, but Bordeaux dominated the match. We were too fragile.

"We weren't as technically proficient as usual, which can be explained by several factors.

"We were expecting a tough match. We played with 10 men on Wednesday [against Chelsea].

"This afternoon, they really took the game to us. I don't think we had the resources to win, as simple as that.

"More than the defeat, I'm most unhappy that we lost two players. David Luiz it's a muscular problem, his hamstring. For Cabaye, it's the knee."