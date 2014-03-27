Injuries my only fear, says Juve coach Conte

The champions are well on their way to a third straight Scudetto after their 2-1 win over Parma at the Juventus Stadium restored their seemingly insurmountable cushion over second-placed Roma.

Carlos Tevez struck twice to make it seven league wins in a row on a night that also saw Claudio Marchisio make his return from a minor hamstring injury off the bench.

Conte remains without the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Andrea Barzagli and Sebastian Giovinco and, with Tevez having returned from injury of late too, the Juve coach is eager to avoid any more additions to his absentee list.

"I have to say that I am very pleased and satisfied with what my team is accomplishing, obviously keeping in mind that all the games we have to play, one every three days, and also keeping in mind the great number of injured players we have had over the last few weeks," he said.

"Therefore I would have to say that my main worry at the moment is trying to get as many players as possible fit again.

"This is important because right now I'm forced to almost always play with the same starting 11 and given the fact we play every three days, it is possible the injury situation could only get worst.

"This is the only thing that actually worries me."