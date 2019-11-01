Injury concerns for Chris Wilder ahead of Sheffield United-Burnley

Sheffield United have a couple of injury concerns ahead of their home game against Burnley.

Blades boss Chris Wilder did not name the players who are nursing knocks but said he was hopeful they would be fit for selection on Saturday.

Wilder could continue to rotate his strikers and Lys Mousset’s equaliser from the bench at West Ham might see him restored to the starting line up.

Burnley striker Chris Wood is touch and go with the hamstring problem that ruled him out of last weekend’s defeat by Chelsea.

Defender Phil Bardsley (back) is also a major doubt while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is definitely sidelined.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater has returned to training following an ankle injury but needs to build up his fitness before he is considered.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Moore, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O’Connell, Basham, Lundstram, McBurnie, Robinson, Egan, Norwood, Mousset, Sharp, Freeman, Jagielka, Osborn, Besic, McGoldrick.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, McNeil, Brady, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.