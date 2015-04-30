Injury-hit Bayern will beat Barca - Friedrich

Former Germany international Arne Friedrich believes Bayern Munich will reach the UEFA Champions League final despite their recent injury woes.

Dutch winger Arjen Robben is out for the rest of the season with a torn calf suffered during Bayern's loss to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal semi-final on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski is also in doubt for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona on May 6 after suffering a broken nose and jaw in the same game.

Despite that, Friedrich - capped 82 times by Germany - believes Bayern will advance.

"Robben is hurt and I think he's a very important player. He would have helped Bayern certainly," he said.

"But I also think so Bayern will get through. German teams have always managed to eliminate individualists.

"Bayern has so much quality and the team is very unified. Therefore, I believe that Bayern will reach the final."