Injury-hit Salford to make late selection call

Salford have injury concerns as they prepare to resume their Sky Bet League Two campaign against Swindon at The Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.

Victory at Newport at the start of the month made it four wins in the last six for The Ammies, who have moved into the top half of the table, but manager Graham Alexander says they have picked up several knocks which means his team selection will be left as late as possible.

Captain Liam Hogan will be a certain starter, though, after marking his eagerly-awaited comeback from injury with a goal in the midweek win over his old club Tranmere.

Forward Jake Jervis returned as a substitute in that game having missed the FA Cup tie with Burton and could feature against a side where he spent a spell on loan from Birmingham earlier in his career.

City face a big test against the high-flying Robins, managed by ex-Salford midfielder Richie Wellens, who are on a run of three consecutive league wins which has taken them to within a point of leaders Forest Green.

Swindon will be without defender Dion Donohue after Wellens confirmed the club hit a hiccup in negotiations over a new contract.

Town snapped up Donohue on a month-by-month basis in October following his sacking by Mansfield Town and he started in all six of Town’s games since.

Donohue’s absence could open the door for Tyler Reid, who joined Town on a two-year deal in June but has made just seven appearances so far this season.