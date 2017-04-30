Injury sidelines Juve's Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 22-year-old centre-back missed the 2-2 Serie A draw away to Atalanta on Friday and has now been diagnosed with a minor leg fracture.

"After reporting continued discomfort in his right knee, Daniele Rugani underwent a medical examination today which revealed a minor fracture to the head of his fibula," a club statement read.

"The extent of the injury and the defender's condition will continue to be monitored in the coming days."

Medical update on April 30, 2017

Title-holders Juve lead Serie A by nine points from Roma as they aim to secure an unprecedented sixth successive Scudetto.

Massimiliano Allegri's team visit Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, followed by a derby at home to Torino in the league on Saturday.