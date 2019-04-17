Injury worries mount for Sheffield United boss Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder faces an injury crisis ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The promotion-chasing Blades are without influential pair Billy Sharp and Chris Basham, both of whom limped out of Saturday’s draw with Millwall.

Both Sharp and Basham suffered hamstring injuries and are undergoing tests to discover if they will be able to return before the end of the season.

Wilder is also without defender John Egan, who is suspended after being sent off against the Lions for deliberate handball.

Forest boss Martin O’Neill has suggested he will once again make changes for the trip to Bramall Lane.

O’Neill shuffled his side for the home defeat to Blackburn on Saturday which extinguished any realistic hopes of reaching the play-offs.

And as O’Neill continues to plan for next season he is eager to take a look at all the squad members currently at his disposal.

O’Neill will give a late test to full-back Tendayi Darikwa, who could be looking to return after missing the last three games with a hamstring strain.