Insigne praises support of Napoli boss Benitez

After going six games without a goal, and having not scored domestically all season, Insigne netted against Verona in Serie A and followed it up with another strike against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia.

His goal against Atalanta had a large slice of fortune as Gonzalo Higuain was clearly offside in the build-up, but Insigne fired home after the ball had deflected off Cristiano Del Grosso.

The 22-year-old insisted he never doubted his own ability, but the reassuring words of his manager helped maintain his self-belief and finally find the back of the net.

"I believed him (Benitez) always," he told the Corriere dello Sport. "His calmness is reassuring.

"He proceeded to hold me up. The words last Saturday served to give me additional peace of mind."

Insigne's two strikes helped keep Napoli in third place in Serie A, and put them through to the quarter-finals of the cup competition.