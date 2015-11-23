Insigne targets Italy recall

In-form Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne is hopeful his club form can translate into an international recall, having been left out of Antonio Conte's most recent Italy selection.

The 24-year-old missed Italy's Euro 2016 qualifiers with Azerbaijan and Norway due to injury before also being absent from Conte's squad for friendlies with Belgium and Romania earlier this month.

However, Insigne scored and set up Gonzalo Higuain in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona - continuing an impressive season that has seen Maurizio Sarri's men climb to second in Serie A.

"I accept Conte's decision [not to select me]," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"But I will do my best on the field to force him to change his mind."

Insigne also paid tribute to Sarri, who has enjoyed a fine debut season at the Stadio San Paulo, with Napoli just two points off leaders Inter.

Having replaced Rafael Benitez during the close-season, Insigne added of Sarri: "The coach has faith in me and so I play with more confidence.

"The players are the same as last year but Sarri has managed to imprint his determination and desire into the team.

"He makes us go at 100 miles per hour in every training session, we all follow him and hope to go as far as possible."