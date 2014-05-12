Insigne 'waiting' for Italy call for World Cup

All participating nations are required to submit provisional squads of up to 30 players by Tuesday, with those groups being trimmed to 23 by June 2.

And Insigne is confident of being part of national coach Cesare Prandelli's plans for the tournament in Brazil after impressing for Rafael Benitez's side this season.

"I cannot deny that I am waiting for good news in the coming days," he is quoted as saying following Napoli's 5-2 win at Sampdoria on Sunday.

"I hope to be in the national team and I hope to win the full confidence of Prandelli. He knows me, knows what I can give, and in this respect I am calm."

Insigne scored two goals as Napoli won the Coppa Italia earlier this month and has four Italy caps to his name.