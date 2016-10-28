Inter '100 per cent' behind De Boer

Inter CEO Michael Bolingbroke is adamant the club are "100 per cent" behind head coach Frank de Boer regardless of their underwhelming performances this campaign.

De Boer has come under fire following a string of poor results, even if Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Torino ended a four-game winless streak in Serie A.

Inter sit 10th in the table following their disappointing start, but they remain convinced De Boer is the right man for the job.

"The management and owners are 100 per cent behind Frank because we believe in him and we know he does not have an easy job on his hands," Bolingbroke said at the club's shareholders' meeting.

"Frank only came in a short time before the start of the season and that is never easy for any coach.

"He will have a good chance to really work with the team during the international break.

"A number of agents have contacted us to put forward coaches or managers they represent, but we have not been in touch with anyone. We began the season with a plan and that plan has not changed.

"Having to start all over again not long before the opening weekend of the season was a calculated risk, albeit the decision was in the club's best interest."

Sporting director Piero Ausilio, meanwhile, has made it clear Inter have never had any doubts over De Boer.

"We have never questioned De Boer and we support his project because we strongly believe it can be successful," Ausilio stated.

"The coach is more relaxed than you think and we have always re-affirmed our confidence in him. We have not contacted anyone.

"If anything, people have been putting themselves forward because everybody wants the Inter job. But De Boer is the coach of Inter."