Inter and Atletico have discussed Icardi, claims Wanda Nara

Inter and Atletico Madrid met last week to discuss the transfer of Mauro Icardi, according to the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Nara has been vocal about Icardi in the off-season, claiming Inter have put their captain up for sale amid reported interest from La Liga giants Atletico.

Inter said they have no plans to sell Icardi, who signed a new four-year deal with the Serie A side in June last year.

But Nara insists the 23-year-old is a wanted man, with Italian champions Juventus and Napoli also interested.

"For Mauro, Inter comes first and the rest comes later. I work for what is best for my husband," she told Qui Studio a Voi Stadio on Telelombardia.

"Mauro has a wonderful rapport with the club, with Roberto Mancini and the fans. He is a real captain.

"The truth is that Mauro turned down the opportunity to play in the Champions League with another club because he loves Inter so much. I spoke to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid before the renewal last year, but he decided to continue with Mancini.

"Mauro really was in the market and we turned down many clubs. In fact, Juventus and Napoli were also interested in Mauro.

"I know that Inter met with Atletico Madrid last week to discuss Mauro."

Icardi scored 16 goals in 33 Serie A appearances as Inter finished fourth last season.