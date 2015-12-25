Inter eyeing top-three finish - Brozovic

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is still lamenting his side's loss to Lazio, but believes his team can finish in the top three this season.

Roberto Mancini's men suffered a 2-1 loss to Lazio prior to the mid-season break to see their lead at the top of the Seria A table cut to a point.

Brozovic, who is on loan from Dinamo Zagreb and has been linked to Arsenal, rued that defeat but said Inter's focus was still on a top-three finish.

"We are doing good, too bad we lost our last match," he told Nova TV.

"We screwed up a lot with that, but we can finish top three."

Brozovic has found some goal-scoring form recently, netting in a league win over Udinese and Coppa Italia victory against Cagliari.

The 23-year-old Croatia international said it all came down to practice.

"There is no special secret," Brozovic said.

"I practice after training, some shots from distance finished in the net and that is it.

"Training is not enough. If you want to succeed, you have to practice extra, in your free time. I do that regularly."