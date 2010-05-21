Inter favourites to win in Madrid

His Inter Milan team have beaten the top two favourites in the betting in Barcelona and Chelsea and now find themselves up against Manchester United’s conquerors Bayern Munich.

These two giants of the European game have been in the shadows of the English and Spanish sides in recent seasons, but now have the chance to set the record straight.

Both managers have won the Champions League before, so one will join an elite list of managers who’ve won it with two different teams come Saturday evening.

Despite no English representation in the final there is still plenty of anticipation. Mourinho is obviously one factor, but so too is Arjen Robben who after Lionel Messi has arguably been the best player in Europe this season.

If Bayern are to break down Inter they need a reliant Robben, with FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power having the Germans at 21/10 to win the final inside 90 minutes.

But Inter Milan have the favourites tag and will be hard to break down - it’s 5/4 that the Italians win it for the first time since the great Inter side of 1965.

90 Minutes Betting

21/10 Bayern Munich Win

11/5 Draw

5/4 Inter Milan Win

To Lift The Cup

11/8 Bayern Munich

4/7 Inter Milan

There has to be a winner so penalties will be required if it’s still a draw at the end of extra time.

And if the Champions League final is decided by spot-kicks Paddy Power will refund all losing 1st/last goalscorer, correct score and scorecast bets on the match.

Robben and Mourinho know each other well from their Chelsea days and the flying Dutchman is capable of winning the game in an instant as he showed at Old Trafford.

He’s 8/1 to score the opening goal and 6/1 to score at anytime from outside the penalty area. For Inter, they have the top two in the market - 5/1 for Milito and 6/1 for Eto’o to score the first goal of the match.

First Scorers

5/1 Milito

6/1 Eto’o

7/1 Olic

8/1 Robben

9/1 Sneijder

18/1 Schweinsteiger

More available onsite

Saturday's clash looks too close to call with master tacticians at the helm of both teams. It’s only 11/2 for the score to be 0-0 at the final whistle. It’s also 11/2 for Inter to win 1-0 and 15/2 for Bayern to nick it by the same scoreline.

Correct Scores

15/2 Bayern 1-0

14/1 Bayern 2-0

11/1 Bayern 2-1

11/2 0-0

9/2 1-1

14/1 2-2

11/2 Inter 1-0

17/2 Inter 2-0

11/2 Inter 2-1