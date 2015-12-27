Inter have advantage in Serie A battle - Callejon

Jose Callejon is desperate to help Napoli to their first Scudetto in 26 years - but fears Inter's absence from European competition will tip the balance in their favour.

The former Real Madrid winger played a key role as Napoli entered the mid-season break in third place in Serie A, level on points with Fiorentina and one behind leaders Inter.

And Callejon is hopeful they can overcome their title rivals to the league trophy in May.

He told Corriere dello Sport: "I want to win the Scudetto. It seems to me that everybody wants the same thing and it is the biggest challenge.

"The club hasn't won it for around 20 years. We have a very good team, put together by the work of the club, which over the last few seasons has been able to form a great squad."

Napoli are also challenging for the Europa League whereas Inter can focus solely on the league and the Coppa Italia, in which they meet Maurizio Sarri's side next month.

"They [Inter] have the advantage of not playing in the cups and can rest mentally and train on a regular basis," Callejon added. "It may seem a small matter but it can make a difference.

"They spent well in the market, have plenty of reinforcements and players of the highest level."

Callejon knows Napoli will keep fighting until the death, however.

"We know we are strong," he said. "We can do well against anyone.

"We have El Pipita [Gonzalo Higuain] and players to help him behind."

Napoli return to Serie A action with a home game against Torino on January 6.