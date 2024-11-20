Inter Miami new manager odds: Star-studded favourites to become Lionel Messi's manager

Inter Miami manager Tata Martina was sacked last night, despite Inter Miami sitting top of the Eastern Conference in the MLS.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami will have a say in which manager will be next to coach stars such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Given the Argentinian’s prominence in the club it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lionel Messi also has a say in who his next manager is.

Who will Messi’s next manager be?

Xavi – who is an ex-Barcelona manager and former teammate of Messi – is favourite to take over at Inter Miami according to odds from Canadacasiona.ca.

The Spanish coach, who ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest footballers of all time, is the 2/1 frontrunner to land the job and take charge of three of his former Barcelona teammates.

The former manager of one of Messi’s previous rivals is second favourite to land the job.

Zinedine Zidane, who managed Real Madrid twice between 2016 and 2021 and won three Champions League titles during his time, is 4/1 to take the job.

Third favourite is recent Manchester United interim manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy at 6/1.

Van Nistelrooy, who was ranked at No.16 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, took charge of four games after Erik Ten Hag was sacked as Manchester United manager, winning three and drawing one.

Two more former players make up the top five of favourites to coach Messi and co next. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 8/1 to take charge in what would be hist first managerial role since leaving Manchester United in 2021.

Fifth favourite is Thierry Henry, the only manager to have MLS experience out of the five favourites for the job.

Henry took Montreal Impact to their first play-off place in four seasons during his two years at the club, but left in 2021 due to personal reasons.

The rest of the list contains multiple former players, including many of David Beckham’s old England and Manchester United teammates, like Wayne Rooney and Phil Neville.

There are also coaches with connections to Messi, such as current Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni who was ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, as well as ex-teammate Javier Mascherano who currently coaches Argentina’s U20 side.

The full list of odds for the next Inter Miami manager is as follows: