Inter Milan move would be a 'dream' for Ince

The Blackpool winger, who spent the season on loan at Crystal Palace, has been linked with a move abroad and the Italian giants are reported to be leading the chase for his signature.

The Championship club have offered Ince a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Should a move to the San Siro happen it would see the 22-year-old follow in his father Paul's footsteps after he spent two seasons at the club during his career.

Ince cites Gareth Bale as a prime example of a young British player moving abroad and flourishing, something he would be keen to replicate.

"It is unbelievable to be mentioned with them (Inter)," Ince is reported as saying in the Daily Mail. "The history that is there with my old man… it is dreams, it really is dreams.

"The name of Inter, the history, the stature of the club. There are options there. Going abroad wouldn't faze me.

"Look at Gareth Bale – it shows that sometimes it is better to make these moves when you are a boy.

"I have got to make sure that wherever I am next season, I am a better player.

"There are still things that I need to learn and get better. But that type of interest is fantastic."