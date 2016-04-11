Inter to move forward with Mancini, says Ausilio

Inter are planning to move forward with Roberto Mancini as their head coach, according to sporting director Piero Ausilio.

The Nerazzurri are unlikely to meet their stated aim of Champions League qualification, with third-placed Roma sitting five points above them in Serie A with a game in hand.

But Ausilio feels Inter have made clear progress during 2015-16 and thinks the club will continue to grow in the future with Mancini at the helm, despite speculation over his future.

"We have decided to restructure the new Inter and this process will have highs and lows," he told Radio Anch'io Sport.

"We are seeing results, we have 13 more points than last season and we are five places higher. Some quality players have joined the club but we have turned over 50 per cent of the playing staff.

"We will move forward with Mancini and this group of players and, if we can, we will improve things in the future.

"We all assess our performances and Mancini gave himself a low score out of 10 to further motivate the players. We can all improve, be it the sporting director, the coach or the players."

"We have started a process. We began further back on the starting grid in August, with everyone expecting us to finish fifth or lower. We are fourth, we have more points and we are higher up the table than at the same stage last season.

"We are on track with what we planned for at the start of the season. We certainly can do a lot better but I can't deem it sub-par - I would give Inter 6/10 at this moment in time.

"I would assess our performance as par based on the fact the league table reflects teams' efforts since the start of September. Neither the fans, management or coach enjoy finishing behind Juventus, Napoli and Roma."

Ausilio has still not completely given up on a top-three finish this season.

"Trying to get back into the Champions League was a target this season and it still is," he said.

"We will go for it in every game because we are seeing surprises all over the place. We need to go for it and we will see where we are come the end.

"We will try to strengthen further to try and quickly return to the Champions League."