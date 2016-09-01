Inter omit Joao Mario and Gabriel from Europa League squad

Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa may have arrived at Inter prior to the transfer deadline but neither player will feature for Frank de Boer's side in the Europa League.

The pair both completed moves to San Siro in recent days for large transfer fees, however Inter's problems with Financial Fair Play (FFP) has seen them left out of their European squad.

In May the Nerazzurri were fined by UEFA for breaking FFP rules and they also agreed to limit their squad selection to 21 rather than the normal 25.

As a result Joao Mario and Gabriel have missed out on a place in the squad for Inter's upcoming matches with Sparta Prague, Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Group K.

Fellow new arrivals Antonio Candreva and Ever Banega are included, but there is no place for Stevan Jovetic or midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Kondogbia only arrived at Inter last season and made 32 appearances in all competitions, however he will not be available for selection by De Boer in Europe.