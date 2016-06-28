Inter president: We believe in Mancini

Inter president Erick Thohir has backed manager Roberto Mancini, insisting he retains the belief of the board.

The Indonesian is to remain president of the Italian giants despite selling a 68.55 per cent of the club to Suning Holdings Group earlier this month.

And Thohir looked to reassure Mancini – who guided Inter back into Europe last season – his future remains at San Siro, despite the change of ownership behind the scenes.

"As we've said, we believe strongly in Mancini," he told a media conference following Tuesday's shareholders' meeting. "He's done an excellent job and improved the team's performances.

"Obviously we need to keep growing because our aim is to get back into the Champions League."

The 46-year-old went on to discuss the importance of Mancini having a working relationship with the new owners.

"We'll meet Mancini," he added. "It's important that the new ownership and the coach talk about targets and the type of support there could be."

Inter finished fourth in Serie A in 2016-17, but missed out on a Champions League place by a massive 13 points.