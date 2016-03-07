Inter scorer Ljajic unhappy to be taken off by Mancini

Adem Ljajic was unhappy with Roberto Mancini's decision to substitute him during Inter's 3-1 Serie A win over Palermo.

The attacking midfielder opened the scoring at San Siro and later played a part in setting up Ivan Perisic's goal, but was taken off for Marcelo Brozovic with 24 minutes remaining.

Ljajic has only completed seven full league matches since joining Inter on loan from Roma in August and was frustrated to be taken off by Mancini, who said after the match that the 24-year-old's "brain does not always work properly" and called for him to a show a better attitude more consistently.

"I am not happy about the substitution as I feel I could have still made a contribution and helped my team-mates," Ljajic said after the match.

"All I can do now is put my head down and [keep working]. Playing with continuity helps you find confidence again."

The win for Inter, whose other goal was scored by Mauro Icardi, puts them five points adrift of third-placed Roma with 10 matches remaining with the two teams set to meet in a crucial clash on March 19.

Ljajic said: "Now let's get on to Bologna and then I will be up against my former team-mates at Roma, who are doing some extremely important things and are playing well. The same is true of Fiorentina [in fourth].

"But in the first months of the season we proved that we can square up to anyone. We just have to keep up the form that we showed in the last few games.

"The match against Juventus in the Coppa Italia was important and if we keep going like this, we can finish third."