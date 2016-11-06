Inter set to announce De Boer's replacement in next 48 hours

Inter have announced they are set to confirm the appointment of a new head coach to replace the sacked Frank de Boer.

The Dutchman, who had been hired in August, was dismissed on Tuesday after just 85 days in charge.

He left with the team 12th in the Serie A table, having recorded four wins from 11 league matches.

"F.C. Internazionale wishes to confirm that our new head coach will be announced in the next 48 hours," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"Various meeting have been held over the last few days as the club has sought to identify the right man to take the team forward.

"A change within the club's management structure is also due to be announced.

"In the meantime we are focusing all our attention on winning an important football match against Crotone this afternoon.

"Forza Inter!"

Youth team coach Stefano Vecchi was placed in temporary charge following De Boer's departure, overseeing a 2-1 Europa League loss at Southampton on Thursday.

Former Lazio boss Stefano Pioli has been linked with the vacancy.