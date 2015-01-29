Inter signing Brozovic wants to be next Lampard
New Inter signing Marcelo Brozovic has set his sights on becoming one of Europe's leading central midfielders, styling himself on Frank Lampard.
The 22-year-old arrived at San Siro from Dinamo Zagreb on Monday on an initial two-year loan, although the Serie A outfit have an option to make it permanent.
Brozovic joins compatriot Mateo Kovacic at Inter and is hungry to learn under the tutelage of coach Roberto Mancini.
"It's a dream come true for me to join Inter," explained Brozovic. "I've always wanted to play for a big club with a great history.
"I don't feel under pressure. I want to learn from Mancini.
"Kovacic has supported me and will help me a lot.
"I prefer playing in central midfield or in the holding role, it depends on the formation.
"I'm very young. I have to keep developing as a player, but I hope to grow into an all-round footballer.
"I like [Manchester City midfielder] Frank Lampard. I hope to become like him one day."
Brozovic, capped seven times by Croatia, follows Lukas Podolski - another loan - and Xherdan Shaqiri in joining Inter during the January transfer window.
