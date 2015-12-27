Inter star Perisic tips Juve as title favourites

Inter winger Ivan Perisic has labelled Juventus as favourites to win the Serie A title, despite Roberto Mancini's men leading the way at the mid-season break.

Juve have dominated domestically in recent seasons and have won four straight league titles.

Massimiliano Allegri's men endured a difficult start to the 2015-16 campaign, but a run of seven straight league victories has left them just three points off the top ahead of the new year.

Perisic, who joined from Wolfsburg in the last transfer window, believes Inter have much room for improvement and is expecting Juve to be even stronger in the second half of the campaign, while also noting the strength of fellow challengers Napoli and Fiorentina.

"We are happy to top Serie A but we can and must be much better," he told reporters.

"Juventus are still top favourite for title and Napoli and Fiorentina are also dangerous.

"It will be tight battle until last round."