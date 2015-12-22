Inter still favourites for Scudetto - Marotta

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta believes Inter remain favourites for the Serie A crown, despite his club's seven-match winning streak.

Mario Mandzukic scored twice as in-form Juve prevailed 3-2 against Capri on Sunday, while league leaders Inter lost 2-1 at home to Lazio ahead of the Christmas break.

Juve's come-from-behind win over the weekend saw the Turin-based club move within three points of Inter but Marotta told Radio Rai: "Inter are the team to beat.

"​Mancini is clever to try and downplay their position by saying that the championship is a straight fight between Fiorentina, Napoli and Juventus.

"However, Inter are a club with a rich history with a very experienced coach who has assembled a squad of players with, if not the highest quality, a highly competitive spirit."

Juve have won eight of their last nine games, easing the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri, but Marotta said the club never considered letting go of last season's Serie A-winning coach.

"Football today burns too fast," the 58-year-old said. "A few negative results and clubs are plunged into a crisis. It's up to the leaders not to listen to criticism which is why we shut up like a clam and maintained our support for our coach and the team.

"We have been rewarded with an upturn in results and performances and that has come through patience and the great professionalism of Allegri.

"At this moment I don't think there is any need to be active in the January transfer window as I believe we are strong enough."