Inter 'unity' a crucial factor, says Mazzarri

Mazzarri replaced Andrea Stramaccioni in the close-season after the former youth team manager led the Milan club to a lowly ninth-place finish last term.

Inter are fourth in the Italian top flight ahead of Sunday's clash with Sampdoria.

And Mazzarri, a former Samp boss, has urged his side to remain focused against Sinisa Mihajlovic's men as they look to break back into the top three.

"It's crucial that the players and I focus 100 per cent on our jobs and produce the goods on the pitch.

"The next four games before the winter break are important for us to see where we're going.

"If the team did well in the previous game and I don't see anything that needs rectifying, I try to stick with the same selection.

"You can sense the unity within the club, everyone wants to work and do well together - that's clearly a plus for our cause.

"We're working hard on our attacking play and finishing. The main thing is creating chances: if you do that then goals will come.

"You must have the right balance in the team if you want to play fast, eye-catching football that gets you results."