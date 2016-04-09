Inter will fight for third place - Mancini

Roberto Mancini believes a tight 1-0 Serie A win at 10-man Frosinone on Saturday can help Inter to battle against Roma in the fight for the last Champions League place.

Mauro Icardi's 50th goal in 100 Inter appearances moved Inter up to fourth, five points behind Roma, who host Bologna on Monday.

Inter, who survived three Frosinone attempts that hit the woodwork, face second-placed Napoli next weekend in a match that could be key in deciding both the championship and third in the league table.

"We will give it all to pass Roma, but it will be tough," Mancini told Premium Sport. "As long as there are points available you have to fight.

"Next Saturday we hope it will be a beautiful game because Napoli have great players and are having a very good season.

"Today I don't give any ratings, the important thing is that the team won and controlled the match. In the first half we didn't play well, but great.

"Yesterday I said that the coach is always depending on the results, while the players have done very well and always gave their best, even if we lost some games undeservedly. But this is football and you have to accept it."

Mancini praised Frosinone for their battling performance, but with games running out they remain in the relegation zone.

"No team has had it easy here for sure. Frosinone are trying to make sure they avoid relegation by winning at home," said Mancini.

"If we look at the game, however, we should already have closed the game 2-0 in the first half, we had four chances, they cancelled a valid goal, and we controlled the game all the time. Then something must give, many teams have struggled here.

"We were always in control up until that point, but Frosinone had to emerge eventually. The first time they hit the post it was on a counter-attack, then from two set plays.

"Icardi? He moved a lot and then he did the most important thing for the striker - scored the goal."