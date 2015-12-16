Internacional negotiating Alisson exit amid Serie A interest

Alisson looks set for a move to the Serie A with Internacional's president confirming it will be tough to keep the Brazil international goalkeeper.

Alisson, who made his national team debut in October, has reportedly attracted attention from Italian champions Juventus and Roma.

Internacional president Vitorio Piffero said the Brazilian club have been trying to renew the 23-year-old's contract since February, but negotiations with his agent have proved unsuccessful.

"In late February we tried to begin the renovation of Alisson," Piffero said. "Almost 300 days of talks. You cannot say that Inter did not try.

"The player's agent [Ze Maria] defined that he wanted to renew, or to receive 40 per cemt of the sale. That's a prohibitive amount for Brazilian football.

"The difficulty imposed by the agent prevented the renewal."

"There are negotiations, but they are not closed yet," Piffero added.