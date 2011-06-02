Internacional resigned to losing Leandro

The 21-year-old striker has made a blistering start to the new season in his homeland, netting 14 times in his first 12 appearances, and was also handed his first international cap in a friendly against Scotland in March.

Leandro’s impressive form has attracted a growing level of interest from many of Europe’s elite clubs, and the player’s manager Paulo Roberto Falcao admits that while he hopes to keep his prized asset for a little longer, he has accepted his prolific front-man will eventually move on to bigger and better things.

"His departure is inevitable, but we hope to keep him for as much time as possible," Falcao told reporters.

Spurs are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are understood to have a considerable advantage in the race to sign Leandro as they already have a good business relationship with his club Internacional, having agreed a deal with them to sign midfielder Sandro last summer.

Sandro revealed earlier in the week that the North London club’s hierarchy have already asked him for his opinion on Leandro, and that he recommended his countryman as someone he believes would be a “fantastic” signing.

"The directors always talks to me about Brazilian players,” the 22-year-old said, speaking in Brazil. “They asked me about Leandro Damiao and I told them he's a fantastic guy of high quality.

“Hopefully we will knock on the door of Inter [Internacional] very soon."

By Liam Twomey