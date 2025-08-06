Tottenham to approach Rafael Leao, with record-breaking deal on the cards: report
Tottenham could be about to smash their transfer record, with Rafael Leao lined up to replace Son Heung-min
Tottenham Hotspur have turned attention to a deal for Rafael Leao, as Thomas Frank adds stardust to his side.
Frank has enjoyed a positive summer, welcoming new faces in Kota Takai, Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus, and enjoying an unbeaten preseason that included a North London Derby win in Hong Kong.
But with Tottenham legend Son Heung-min having left for Major League Soccer, there is a need to replace the captain – and Spurs could spend big to do so.
Tottenham Hotspur will have to smash their transfer record for Rafael Leao
Tottenham have the budget to go big for another forward – as evidenced the Telegraph reporting that the Lilywhites triggered Morgan Gibbs-White's £60 million release clause at Nottingham Forest.
Son's exit, meanwhile, has generated another £20m, as per the BBC – and with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Milan value Leao at no less than €100m, Spurs could be about to smash their transfer record, currently held by Richarlison, to land the Portuguese.
A new report from GiveMeSport claims that Spurs have “genuine” interest for Leao – ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now.
With the Rossoneri having failed to qualify for Europe with an eighth-placed finish in Serie A last term, Leao could well look for a move to a Champions League club, with the Lilywhites able to offer the allure of Europe, Premier League football and living in London.
Chelsea and Arsenal have previously been linked with Leao but FourFourTwo understands that neither club have made concrete steps towards sizing Leao up for a move.
It may well be that Tottenham feel the same, with Leao simply a pawn in another potential transfer move – and with Milan demanding a record sale for the 26-year-old, it may be a long shot right now to see him in N17 any time soon.
Tottenham have the likes of Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson as potential options on the left-hand side at current.
Leao is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
