International break frustrating for Mata
Juan Mata has expressed his frustration that the timing of the international break could halt Manchester United's Premier League momentum.
The Spain international enjoyed one of his best days in a Manchester United shirt as his brace sank rivals Liverpool 2-1 in an action-packed thriller at Anfield on Sunday, the second of which was a superb scissor-kick.
United's victory opened up a five-point cushion over the Merseysiders in the race for fourth place and followed on from a terrific showing in the 3-0 beating of Tottenham.
However, United - who have won four straight league matches - are now not back in action until April 4 against Aston Villa and Mata is disappointed not to have the chance to continue the winning feeling.
"The feelings in the training sessions are good and there is also a bit of sun, which is always nice," he wrote in his official blog.
"It's a pity there is a break now because we are in a good moment.
"After a great performance against Tottenham a week ago we knew we had to confirm those good feelings in such a tough place as Anfield and we did it.
"In particular, I think we performed at a very high level in the first half, and it's true that we played better against 11 than 10 [after Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was sent off]."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.