International break frustrating for Mata

The Spain international enjoyed one of his best days in a Manchester United shirt as his brace sank rivals Liverpool 2-1 in an action-packed thriller at Anfield on Sunday, the second of which was a superb scissor-kick.

United's victory opened up a five-point cushion over the Merseysiders in the race for fourth place and followed on from a terrific showing in the 3-0 beating of Tottenham.

However, United - who have won four straight league matches - are now not back in action until April 4 against Aston Villa and Mata is disappointed not to have the chance to continue the winning feeling.

"The feelings in the training sessions are good and there is also a bit of sun, which is always nice," he wrote in his official blog.

"It's a pity there is a break now because we are in a good moment.

"After a great performance against Tottenham a week ago we knew we had to confirm those good feelings in such a tough place as Anfield and we did it.

"In particular, I think we performed at a very high level in the first half, and it's true that we played better against 11 than 10 [after Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was sent off]."