International Friendly: Argentina v Croatia

The Juventus star is set to make his first international appearance since 2011 after being selected by coach Gerardo Martino.

Martino, who took over in August, said it had become impossible to ignore the in-form Tevez.

The 30-year-old has scored eight Serie A goals this season, equal most in the league, and netted twice against Parma on Sunday.

Tevez adds some much-needed spark up front for Argentina, who relied heavily on Lionel Messi on their way to the World Cup final.

Martino's side face Croatia in London before a clash against Portugal in Manchester six days later, and he has named a strong squad for the clashes.

Argentina have met Croatia three times previously, with both teams winning once and another clash finishing level.

Niko Kovac's side are sure to have an eye on a much more important clash against Italy on Sunday in what is a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Croatia last conceded a goal at their disappointing World Cup campaign, going on a four-match winning run since their loss to Mexico.

"Argentina is a challenge for the players who will travel," Kovac said.

"We will see who can stand Argentina, who can come closer to the national team. If Argentina isn't a motivation for every player, he is thinking wrongly.

"I'm sure we can get a good result, and most players have already been with us. I wouldn't call the reserve team."

Kovac will test several players, having decided to leave senior members of his squad in Zagreb instead of travelling to London.

Captain Darijo Srna, fellow defenders Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren, star midfielders Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic and Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic will play no part against Argentina.