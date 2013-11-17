International Friendly: Brazil v Chile

Chile have not beaten Brazil in their last 11 attempts, with the five-time World Cup winners taking eight of the last nine meetings between the sides.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men will be confident of extending their unbeaten run against Chile, having won their last five matches, conceding only once in the process.

After clinching the FIFA Confederations Cup in June, Scolari's side tasted defeat in Switzerland before going on to rack up wins against Australia, Portugal, South Korea, Zambia and, most recently, Honduras.

Five different players - Bernard, Dante, Maicon, Willian and Hulk - got on the scoresheet in Brazil’s 5-0 win at the weekend.

However, Brazil are likely to face their toughest test in recent months when they take on a Chile side who are unbeaten in 10 and have the in-form Alexis Sanchez in their ranks.

The Barcelona forward has 10 goals in as many games for club and country after scoring twice in Friday's 2-0 win over England at Wembley.

His last three appearances for Chile have produced five goals and the 24-year-old believes his country could yet achieve something special in next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

"We have to believe that Chile has a chance. It is not a home tournament but we must take advantage of it being in South America," Sanchez told The Daily Express.

"We will not have to adjust to the conditions as much as other nations."

Fans at the Rogers Centre could well be in for an entertaining affair, with goals seemingly guaranteed.

The last eight fixtures between the two sides have all featured at least three goals, with Brazil alone managing three or more in all but one of those encounters.