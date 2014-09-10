International Friendly: Chile 1 Haiti 0

After playing out a goalless draw against Mexico in California on Saturday, Chile took to Lockhart Stadium midweek and accounted for Haiti on a landmark day for goalscorer Juan Delgado.

Earning just his second cap for Chile, the 21-year-old Colo Colo striker scored his first international goal in the 20th minute after tucking away a rebound from just outside the six-yard box.

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli made five changes from the team that faced Mexico, with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo dropping out and star midfielder Arturo Vidal returning to Juventus after sustaining a thigh injury.

Gonzalo Jara, Eugenio Mena and Francisco Silva also made way as Johnny Herrera, Jose Rojas, Miiko Albornoz, Fabian Orellana and Delgado coming into the starting XI.

With 101 positions separating the two teams in the FIFA rankings, Chile were expected to make light work of Haiti, who were playing their first match since March.

Chile dictated the play from the outset and they should have taken the lead in the 15th minute but Alexis Sanchez wasted a gilt-edged opportunity.

The Arsenal man found himself unmarked in the penalty area and fluffed his effort over the crossbar.

Delgado spared his blushes five minutes later, when he converted a rebound into the net after goalkeeper Johnny Placide failed to deal with Mauricio Isla's powerful delivery across goal.

As the half wore on, Haiti began to provide more of a threat up front and they were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty six minutes before the break, though the referee waved away their protests.

Haiti almost drew level in the 58th minute through Kervens Belfort after his shot flashed just wide of the post.

The Caribbean country continued to enjoy the better opportunities in the second half, but without success as Chile held on for their first victory in four matches.