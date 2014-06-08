International Friendly: France 8 Jamaica 0

Didier Deschamps' men produced a scintillating performance at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday, laying down a significant marker for the World Cup at the end of a week that had seen Franck Ribery ruled out with a back injury.

In Ribery's absence, the trio of Benzema, Matuidi and Griezmann indicated that they will be key to France's hopes in Brazil as all three scored braces.

Yohan Cabaye and Olivier Giroud also netted as France signed off in their final pre-tournament friendly in some style.

The only blot on a magnificent evening for the 1998 world champions came as defender Mathieu Debuchy was brought off at half-time with apparent injury concerns.

France will be expect a more difficult test when they start their quest to regain the World Cup against Honduras next Sunday.

Jamaica made a promising start, but fell behind in the 17th minute when Cabaye finished off a well-worked move at the ground he used to play at with former club Lille.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker found the net with a half-volley at the near post after Giroud had nodded Mathieu Valbuena's exquisite lob into his path.

And France's lead was doubled just three minutes later, Cabaye's PSG team-mate Matuidi meeting Benzema's lay-off with a fierce left-footed strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

France were not able to craft too many clear-cut chances, but the ones they created they took, Benzema putting the game beyond doubt in the 37th minute with an excellent third.

The Real Madrid striker worked his way to edge of the area before curling past a helpless Jacomeno Barrett in the Jamaica goal.

Barrett was called into action almost immediately to prevent a fourth, the shot-stopper doing well to hold to a powerful low effort from Giroud.

Debuchy was replaced by Sagna at half-time, but that did not slow down France as they continued the onslaught.

Giroud did beat Barrett eight minutes into the second half as the Arsenal striker fired in off the post from Benzema's low left-wing cross.

Captain Patrice Evra and defender Raphael Varane then went close with headed efforts before a fifth goal arrived in the 63rd minute, Benzema getting his second in spectacular fashion by lashing into the top corner after the Jamaican defence had afforded him too much space in the box.

The gulf in class was evident throughout the contest and was illustrated again as five swiftly became six, Matuidi racing on to Evra's well-placed delivery to double his tally.

Benzema came close to securing his hat-trick as he hit the post with a bending effort in the 70th minute before Griezmann capitalised on some more sloppy defending to slot into an empty net.

There was still time for the Real Sociedad winger to add further gloss to the scoreline, turning home Moussa Sissoko's near-post cross in the 89th minute with a clever backheel.