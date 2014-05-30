International Friendly: Honduras 0 Turkey 2

Luis Suarez's men failed to break down an inexperienced Turkish outfit, who extended their winning streak to six matches courtesy of goals to Mevlut Erdinc and Caner Erkin.

Left-back Ishak Dogan danced around the Honduras defence on the left-side of the park, before crossing for the unmarked Erdinc - whose left-foot shot powered past the hapless Noel Valladares in Honduras' goal.

Erdinc had earlier blown a one-on-one with Valladares, but made amends with his 70th-minute effort.

Erkin then doubled Turkey's lead with seven minutes to play, as Erdinc laid off a ball wide left for the Fenerbahce defender to lash home his second international goal.

Honduras have two more friendlies to improve their form - against Israel and England - before their Group C opener against France on June 15.

Turkey, meanwhile, continue to build towards the start of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign beginning later in the year, and have another friendly against the United States on Sunday.

The Hondurans got off to a flying start, kicking off then losing possession, only to regain the ball to force a corner inside 30 seconds.

However, defending it would be their only test of the Turkish defence for a large period.

The inexperience of Fatih Terim's men was on show early as they battled to control possession, with the Turks carrying just 103 caps of international experience into the friendly while the Hondurans had 637 across their starting XI.

Terim was forced into a 10th-minute substitute too, as a left-shoulder injury to midfielder Alper Potuk saw him replaced by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Turkey slowly built into the contest and had three corners in the space of a minute midway through the half, with the last of the trio causing some problems in the box before Honduras cleared - and had claims for a spot kick for a shove on striker Mustafa Pektemek.

The Hondurans' were kept to long-range shots in the opening half-hour, as the Turkish defence stood strong - with goalkeeper Tolga Zengin barely required.

Zengin was under the most pressure in the shadows of half-time, when Roger Espinoza got in behind the defence on the left and pulled his left-foot strike just wide of the target in the best chance of the opening period.

The Turkish response was superb though - with Honduras custodian Valladares required to save on multiple occasions as Terim's men got numbers forward.

Jerry Bengtson then got onto a long ball to lash a shot three feet wide of the Turkey goal, as the game opened up.

Honduras racked up a couple of late corners, with their pressing beginning to worry the inexperienced Turks, and defender Emilio Izaguirre found the head of fellow stopper Victor Bernardez, who nodded well wide in the last chance of the half.

Turkey were on top early in the second stanza, and should have led via second-half substitute Erdinc.

The number nine was one-on-one with Valladares, however struck his shot straight at the custodian, whose strong save ensured the game remained goalless.

Erdinc could have scored on the follow-up too, but for a clearance from Izaguirre, who was injured in the process.

The Saint-Etienne man then climbed highest from the corner for another sight on goal, only to put his header right of Valladares' goal.

Pektemek was then left unmarked on 65 minutes on the edge of the area, but he screwed his effort well high of the Honduras goal.

Erdinc then made amends for his earlier profligacy, converting Turkey's dominance with a well-taken strike.

Honduras then had a chance from a set-piece, however the shot was off-target, and Turkey took the ball the length of the field to double their advantage via Erkin.