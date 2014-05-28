International Friendly: Iran v Angola

Carlos Queiroz's men have played out two scoreless draws - against Belarus and Montenegro - in their only international outings since early March.

Queiroz utilised all six of his substitutes against Montenegro on Monday at the TSV Stadion in Hartberg, Austria, including debutant forward Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun, 19, is reportedly on the radar of powerhouse clubs around England and Europe, and the Rubin Kazan man played 30 minutes in the Iran shirt.

The only players to get 90 minutes were goalkeeper Rahman Ahmadi, defender Pejman Montazeri, captain Javad Nekounam and midfielders Masoud Shojaei and Andranik Teymourian.

Queiroz's side have had a disruptive preparation, with their training camp in South Africa in April not featuring any players from Iran clubs Esteghlal and Sepahan due to an ongoing stoush with the country's football association.

Queiroz was quoted as saying Iran had no chance of progressing past the group stages, due to their lack of preparation.

Following that, Iran's friendly with Mozambique - the country of Queiroz's birth - was cancelled, before 180 minutes of scoreless action in their two friendlies in Austria.

Queiroz only has two more opportunities - competitively - to get Iran in a scoring mood, before their World Cup opener against Nigeria on June 16.

Meanwhile, Angola - who are not World Cup bound - will head into their clash with Iran coming off a confidence-boosting 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday.

As it stands, Angola have gone five matches unbeaten - with their most recent defeat coming in the form of a 1-0 loss at home to Mozambique last July.

Iran and Angola have met on two occasions, with a World Cup clash among them.

The two nations drew 1-1 in Germany in 2006, before Iran claimed a 1-0 win over them in a friendly in January 2011 - with skipper Nekounam scoring a 90th-minute winner.